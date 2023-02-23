Bundle up for a bitter breeze this morning. This latest cold snap will shock our system after a stretch of warm days.

Wind chills are dangerously low to the west where Wind Chill Alerts will be in effect through this morning.

A potent cold front has dipped farther south which unlocked the door to this cold air. There was some moisture associated with it but rain and snow have wrapped up.

Winter cold will stick around all day and through the rest of the work week, so keep the heavy coat handy until we get into the weekend. Winds will not be as strong today but any breeze will give a bitter bite to the air.

There will be spotty chances for moisture between tonight and Saturday. A few light snow showers will mainly impact our northernmost counties tonight.

Cloud cover will thicken by Friday and a few raindrops and/or snowflakes will attempt to work into Central and Eastern Kansas. Chances for moisture will be low so impacts will also be at a minimum.

A little rain will also try to work into the area from the south and southeast Saturday but most of us should stay dry. We will begin to thaw out over the weekend with high temperatures returning to the 50s and 60s.

Even though it will be a pleasant weekend temperature-wise, it is important that we be weather aware. There is a risk for strong to severe storms Sunday and it is looking like all forms of severe weather will be possible.

When it comes to timing, we may start the day dry but there will be an increasing chance of storms during the afternoon and evening. Some could be strong to severe. Please continue to monitor the forecast and get the latest updates from the Storm Track 3 Weather Team.

Showers and storms will linger through Sunday night but we will dry out through Monday morning. Temperatures will not take a big hit early next week but a noticeable chill may sneak back in late next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 35 Wind: NW/N 10-20

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lo: 14 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 36 Wind: NE/SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 24 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 53 Lo: 45 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 44 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 64 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 51 Lo: 25 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.