Wintry and wet weather have moved out but you still may want to give yourself a few extra minutes before heading out this morning. The chill will stick around today with highs only reaching the 30s and 40s but at least sunshine will return.

Between tonight and tomorrow, there will be a small chance of a few snowflakes and/or raindrops. Any moisture will be sparse. Highs will climb back up closer to average through mid-week but another temperature drop quickly follows. The front that brings many highs back down below freezing is currently in Canada but will start to move in Wednesday.

As the front sinks south there will be some snow behind it. The chance of snow will start to the north Wednesday and then spread through the area into Thursday. There could be a mix at times. So far, most of the snow looks to favor Northern Kansas and it will take most of Thursday for the snow to move out. We need moisture but we do not need travel troubles so please continue to check back with the Storm Track 3 Weather Team for updates.

We will wrap up the work week below average but high temperatures will begin to climb again over the weekend. The weekend is also looking dry.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 41 Wind: NW 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 20 Wind: N/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 48 Wind: SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 25 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 52 Lo: 22 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 34 Lo: 18 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 36 Lo: 14 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 47 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 59 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy.