There are some lingering snow showers to the north this morning but as low pressure keeps pulling away from us snow will only continue to wrap up. Areas that are snowpacked to the northwest will need to allow extra travel time. Clouds will break and we will see some sun return.

Now it is all about the winter chill making a return and looking ahead to the next system. Highs in the 30s and 40s will feel much cooler than the 50s and 60s that we have been spoiled with. There will still be a breeze too as winds wrap around that area of low pressure to the northeast.

We will gain a few degrees tomorrow but there will still be a chill in the air. Now that cooler temperatures are here they will stick around for a while and this will be the norm going forward.

Winter Weather Alerts have started to be issued again in anticipation of our next system and more accumulating snow. A Winter Storm Watch to the west will be in effect late Friday through late Saturday.

Most of Friday during the day will stay dry. Snow and a wintry mix will move into Western Kansas Friday night.

Wintry weather will spread into Central Kansas Saturday and as temperatures warm above freezing there will be some rain that mixes with the snow. It will take most of the day for this to move out but the area will be drier by Sunday morning.

High temperatures will stay chilly in the 30s and 40s into next week when another system will get going late Monday through Tuesday. This may also warrant more winter weather alerts.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 46 Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 23 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 49 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 30 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 39 Lo: 24 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Sun: Hi: 41 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 40 Lo: 23 Partly to mostly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 42 Lo: 21 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Wed: Hi: 44 Lo: 22 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 45 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy.