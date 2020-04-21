Commissioners to hear from health experts this week on stay home orders.

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – County commissioners are expected to hear from the Sedgwick County health department on the COVID19 curve, and recommended next steps.

“We’re tired. Economically, financially, mentally and emotionally,” said county health director Adrienne Byrne. “Physically this is just exhausting and nothing that anyone has ever experienced before.”

Byrne says the county has made some tough decisions lately during this time of COVID19. And more decisions, including possibly relaxing rules on social distance and crowd size, could be on the way.

Byrne says there is still much work to be done to keep the community safe.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is expected to announce soon whether the state will relax stay home orders. If that happens, the county still has the autonomy to make its own decisions.

So, what will the health experts recommend in Sedgwick County?

“Social distancing is going to need to continue for a very long time. I don’t see the physical/social distancing reducing, stopping any time soon,” said Byrne.

Byrne also says the county could at least consider relaxing social gathering numbers, but it will be up to county commissioners to vote.

So far no decision has been made. Byrne says the county residents have done a pretty good job with social distancing and staying at home.

“Even as we begin to look at phases, slowly working through those phases, social distancing is going to be a need,” said Byrne. “Because we don’t have any immunity built up to COVID19.”

Commissioners will hear from health experts on a wide variety of topics this week regarding COVID19. But more research is being done to come up with answers as to what comes next.

“It is really early in the process and that is why we have developed an outline with the help of our health officer and the help of someone that we have hired to help us research all of the plans around the country,” said Byrne. “So each county, each state may need to do something more tailored to their community.”

Byrne says the county and health officials will be very measured and deliberate as well as data driven in any decisions that come next. And, she says, the entire process have been very difficult for the public, health officials, businesses and all involved.

“And when I think about our community that’s when my heartstrings tug because it’s awful. It’s just awful for people,” said Byrne on isolation. “But we are doing all of this because we want our community to be safe.”