Confirmed COVID-19 case at Topeka Correctional Facility

TOPEKA, Kan. – Kansas Department of Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced that one staff member at Topeka Correctional Facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

This is the third KDOC facility with a confirmed case, with the first cases reported at the Lansing Correction Facility and Wichita Work Release Facility. The staff member at the Topeka Correctional Facility is a male over the age of 20.

The KDOC said they have been in consultation with officials from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on addressing these circumstances. After consultation with KDHE, KDOC said they have implemented the following steps:

KDHE conducted contact tracing to determine who among KDOC staff and residents have been in close contact with this individual

The Shawnee County Health Department conducted contact tracing to identify anyone outside of TCF who may have been in close contact with this individual and will notify those persons

KDOC will remain diligent in monitoring other staff and residents for symptoms

“Our corrections staff are committed to their work of preparing our residents for a successful return to their communities,” Zmuda said. “Our staff take that responsibility very seriously and we will continue to work with KDHE to ensure that we are conducting ourselves in a way that ensures the health and safety of everyone.”

The Topeka Correctional Facility is the only all-female prison in Kansas with a capacity of 948. It houses minimum, medium, special management, and maximum custody residents.

For more information on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here.