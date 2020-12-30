Confusion stirring about coronavirus testing prices

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka couple is speaking out after their experience with getting a coronavirus test.

Two weeks ago, Jessica Morgan got a coronavirus test at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. She, and her husband, Shawn, thought it wouldn’t cost a thing, but they ended up getting a $35 charge.

“Well it’s not free, I get a bill two weeks later,” Shawn said.

Many people’s health plans pay for the costs, but not everyone has coverage.

“My wife had good insurance until they shut everything down,” Shawn said, explaining why the couple no longer has insurance.

The hospital said financial assistance is available for people that don’t have insurance.

But for others like the Morgans to avoid this situation, there are 44 completely free testing locations that can be found here.

State officials are pushing people to take advantage of them, or you could end up being charged more than necessary.

“Especially when you’re not working, it adds up,” Shawn said.

If you plan to go to a free testing site, it’s recommended that people make an appointment first.

If you do get charged for a coronavirus test and don’t believe you should have been, officials at the Kansas Insurance Department say to call 1-800-432-2484 for its consumer assistance hotline.