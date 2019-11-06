Contract worker electrocuted in KC suburb

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (AP) – A contract worker is dead after coming into contact with power lines in a Kansas suburb of Kansas City.

Police say the man in his 40s was electrocuted Tuesday afternoon in Prairie Village, a town in Johnson County. The victim’s name has not been released.

According to authorities, the man was in a bucket truck doing contract work when he made contact with the line. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Evergy workers were on the scene inspecting the power lines.

