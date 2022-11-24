Expect some noticeable changes for Thanksgiving. As a front slides across the area there will be some moisture in the form of light showers, mist, and drizzle. However, the morning will not be a washout, just be aware that roads are damp.

There will also be dense fog around early in the day that could slow down holiday drivers that have to hit the road early.

There will be a brief opportunity for sprinkles or light rain showers to switch to rain/snow along the Oklahoma Panhandle. As the day progresses, moisture will dip down farther south and clouds will begin to break. Skies will keep turning drier during the evening.

As the front moves through, our winds will switch out of the north and spill cooler air back into the area. Winds will be gusty to the north and west.

Most of the moisture in the region will be to our south by Friday. Skies will be fair and high temperatures will be near average to make for a nice day for traveling.

Even though we will have drier conditions on Friday, the moisture to the south will work back in our direction Saturday. We will also lose a few degrees again too.

Showers are looking most likely between Southwest, Central, and Eastern Kansas. A few snowflakes could mix in at times. This system will finally pull away from us by Sunday.

The return to work and school on Monday will be mild with fair skies. Another system will begin to move into the area Tuesday and will usher in another cooldown. We will also have to monitor the potential for some wet and wintry weather into mid-week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain. Hi: 50 Wind: SE/N 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 32 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 53 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lo: 32 Wind: N/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 47 Lo: 33 Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 51 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 57 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 61 Lo: 22 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 45 Lo: 29 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 50 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.