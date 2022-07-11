KANSAS (KSNW) — Will you be voting “yes” or “no” on the Value Them Both Amendment? Analysts say it’s a big vote. And sometimes big issues cause party flipping from Democrat to Republican or Republican to Democrat.

“So we don’t and probably won’t see huge numbers changing over to another party,” said political analyst Jeff Jarman. “But we know issues like this can motivate some to change.”

Jarman says people in Kansas have been known for decades to vote for issues or candidates considered outside their party line thinking.

“We’ve seen over the last one or two decades, even as our national politics gets increasingly polarized, we find that in particular elections, Kansans are willing to cross party lines.”

Jarman also says party flipping can only be effective, at least in the short term, if you bring someone with you to the other party.

“Effecting change in a party that is not traditionally your party can take time,” said Jarman.

He also says every vote counts, and many who are at odds with their own party can make a change by just getting people out to vote.

“Yes. Yes. Every vote counts,” said Jarman.

Every person registered to vote can vote on the Value Them Both Amendment on August 2.

But Jarman points out the deadline has passed to actually flip to a different party for this election cycle. Party flippers would have to put in for a change of party at a later time.

But some say issues like abortion are a motivation for many to get involved in the debate.

“There are a lot of races around the state where more effective get out the votes by either campaign can help ensure both sides have a reasonable chance of winning an election,” said Jarman. “It’s just that getting out the vote is one of the most challenging things that we do right ahead of elections.”