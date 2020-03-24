County and city leaders talk about stay at home order

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – County and city leaders on Tuesday announced the order for Sedgwick county residents to stay home.

KSN asked questions about why it is needed and what it means.

“If you are an essential business operating in the city or the county then you are allowed to continue to operate under the rules of the social distancing,” said county commissioner Pete Meitzner. “We will get through this. It’s a tough situation. But if we are going to make any headway against the virus we have to flatten the transmission curve. “

County 911 Director Elora Forshee pleaded with residents to only call 911 in an emergency.

Sheriff Jeff Easter said they will continue normal operations as best they can.

Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said they will be there when needed.

County commissioner Lacey Cruse said the stay home order needed to be done.

“I think everything is fluid,” said Cruse. “Everything is fluid right now. I think that we do have the stay at home ordinance right? But one day at a time and we have to make sure we are following guidelines.”