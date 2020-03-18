1  of  60
Closings and Coronavirus changes
County health officials recommend hygiene vigilance in advance of covid 19

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – There is no need to panic. That’s the first message from Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne.

“No. Absolutely no need to panic buy at the store. No panic. We will get through this. I understand people are stressed,” said Byrne. “This is a different state of disaster. We are not used to this in Kansas.”

Byrne says there is still no confirmed covid 19 case in Sedgwick County.

And, while public gatherings are limited to 50 now, county health leaders are not ruling out a change.

KSN asked about the recommendation from the White House about keeping public gatherings to groups of ten.

County commissioners are also on the board of health in Sedgwick County.

Commissioner Jim Howell says there is no need to police the size of public gatherings at this point.

“I know that government offices are taking steps to mitigate large groups of people,” said Howell. “So a lot of this I don’t think needs to be policed by law enforcement because a lot of people are doing a good job trying to comply with the intent of those orders.”

Howell says people still have the right to assemble. But common sense should come into play.

The health director agrees.

“Information is changing so rapidly and in my position it’s the same thing,” said Byrne. “The average person needs to stick with a legitimate news source to keep on top of what’s happening.
We are still dealing with seasonal flu. Hospitals here are dealing with that right now. We need prevention.”

And that means washing hands frequently.

Commissioner Michael O’Donnell says they are closely monitoring the spread of covid 19. It’s not a question of if it gets here. It is a question of when, says O’Donnell.

O’Donnell says it will be key to slow the spread off covid 19 so hospitals here can deal with the very ill when it becomes a big need.

“They are very concerned about what might happen because their emergency rooms are already experiencing unbelievable numbers,” said O’Donnell. “And people that have real medical emergencies aren’t able to be seen as quickly because so many people are thinking they have been experiencing covid 19 or the coronavirus.”

Sedgwick County, as of this writing, has no confirmed cases of covid 19.

