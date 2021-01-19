Anonymous couple pledges $3.5 million to Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas couple has pledged an estate gift of $3.5 million to the WSU Foundation to endow a general scholarship fund for Wichita State University students who demonstrate financial need.

“This will be a tremendous impact for students and give them the opportunity to be able to reduce their costs and be able to afford the great education here at Wichita State,” said Michael Lamb, vice president with the WSU Foundation.

The couple asked to remain anonymous. They commented that: “WSU has been important to our family, and we want to assure that future students continue to have access to transformational educational experiences at the university.”

Students who meet the requirements of financial need, have a minimum 3.0 grade-point average and hold part-time employment will be eligible for scholarships of up to half of the cost of their tuition, according to the scholarship guidelines stipulated by the donors. A preference will be given to students from Kansas.

“It was a wonderful news to hear just that excitement that other people want to invest in Wichita State and specifically its students to know that people want to donate their money but also just the idea of investing in that potential again,” said WSU senior, Lia Savage. “It’s a tangible feeling that the community has our back and we want to continue to give back to it so entering into this cycle of just generosity and investing potential is just such an important part of what this gift means to us.”

Although the gift will not be realized until sometime in the future, at the current level of tuition and fees, the scholarship it endows would provide half-tuition awards for about 35 students a year.

“Through their wise planning, this humble and generous couple has created a future scholarship that will have a significant positive impact on the lives of hundreds of WSU students,” said Lamb.