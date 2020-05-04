COVID-19 cluster confirmed at The Manor Nursing Home in Wichita

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department, along with The Manor Nursing Home at Park West, confirmed a cluster of COVID-19 cases at the long-term care facility Monday.

According to a joint news release, all residents at the facility have been tested for COVID-19. Twelve residents are negative and three test results are still pending. There have been seven positive residents at the community, two positive staff members, and one resident who later passed away at the hospital from COVID-19. Staff will be tested by the Health Department at no cost.

“The Manor has been closed to visitors since March 13 and has followed strict protocols for entry to only essential workers. We are in regular communication with our families and residents,” said Chief Operating Officer Chris Mahen with the facility.

Sedgwick County investigates reports of COVID-19 in facilities as they do with all notifiable diseases. Sedgwick County works with the facility to ensure all close contacts are identified and are properly quarantined or isolated.