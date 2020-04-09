COVID-19 pandemic: Sedgwick County’s Local Order in place until April 23

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County announced that based on the actions taken Wednesday by the Kansas Legislature — Governor Kelly’s Executive Order No. 20-18, which extends the ban on public gatherings of 10 or more people — has been revoked.

Now, with regard to public gatherings, residents are to follow Sedgwick County’s Local Order which began March 25. This order specifically limits all public gatherings to groups of 10 or fewer people, including in-person religious services. This order is in place until April 23.

Residents currently are under the stay at home order under the Governor’s Executive Order No. 20-16 which began Monday, March 30, unless it is for essential needs such as grocery shopping, doctors and veterinary appointments, and caring for family members.

Essential businesses include grocery stores, hospitals and health care facilities, government facilities, and daycare centers. Businesses deemed non-essential are not allowed to be open to the public. This order is in place until April 19.

