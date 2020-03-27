COVID-19 positive cases in Reno County totals 6

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Reno County has six positive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday evening.

The three new cases include:

• Male, in his 60’s with a history of travel outside of the state and is currently in home quarantine.

• Male, in his 50’s with an extensive history of out of state travel and is currently in home quarantine. The newest confirmed positive as of 5:53 p.m.,

• Female, in her 60’s, with known contact to a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 and is currently in an intensive care unit.

Reno County Health Department said they do not publish or announce identifiable data although when working through contact tracing, they may inform those with potential exposure of contact.