COVID-19: The worsening crisis

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NBC) – As the U.S. tops 1,400 COVID-19 deaths Friday, health experts warn the worst is yet to come. There are now 22 states under mandatory stay-at-home orders as the country attempts to slow the coronavirus pandemic, and the U.S. now leads the world in the number of infections.

In New York, the epicenter for COVID-19 infections, people are lining up for hours to get tested. First responders on the front lines are not immune. More than 170 New York City police officers have tested positive, and thousands are calling in sick.

The state’s governor warns as hospitals strain under a crush of patients, the worst is likely still to come. “This is going to be weeks and weeks and weeks,” Governor Andrew Cuomo predicted.



Hospitals are making use of every inch of free space to prepare for more patients.

With more than 1,400 U.S. deaths and 93,000 confirmed cases, health experts are wary of talk from the White House about possibly lifting stay-at-home orders soon in some less affected areas.