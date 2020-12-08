COVID vaccine to arrive in parts of Kansas as soon as later this week

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – When does it get here? KSN asked the vaccine question this week.

“Obviously there will be people getting the vaccine before the general public,” said Dr. Garold Minns, Sedgwick County health officer. “And I suspect that will not be until mid or late spring before it is offered to the general public.”

But that doesn’t mean health care workers have to wait. There is word out of KU Medical that some doses could be in Kansas City by Friday.

Is that the case for Sedgwick County?

“We will have to see how soon they begin shipping,” said Dr. Minns. “But, yes, it will be here very soon.”

Soon for hospital workers. But who gets it at the hospital?

“But some flexibility… that is happening at the local level,” said Dr. Minns. “Obviously the hospitals are in a much better position to tell who in their hospitals (have to biggest need) so it’s really fortunate they are giving us that flexibility here at that local level to make that decision.”

So hospitals locally will be able to decide who has the greatest need.

Another area of need has been documented in elderly care facilities.

“We don’t have all the answers yet. The next people to get it will be essential workers and that has not been defined by CDC or KDHE,” said Dr. Minns. “So we are waiting for more information but as we get it we will pass it on to county commissioners.”

Expect county commissioners to get guidance later this week as the vaccine is expected to get FDA emergency approval on Thursday.