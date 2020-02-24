1  of  2
Cowley County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting

CAMBRIDGE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office reports that they responded Sunday night to the report of a gunshot victim at a home in Cambridge.

According to the department, deputies around 10:54 p.m. Sunday to find an individual with a gunshot wound to the chest. Efforts to revive the man, 38-year-old Cole Nettrouer, were unsuccessful.

The Sheriff’s office said this was not an officer-involved shooting and the investigation is ongoing. Further details are expected to be released at a later time.

