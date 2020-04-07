Cox technicians no longer going inside homes, temporary move for COVID-19 crisis

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Cox announced their technicians won’t be making any in-home visits due to the COVID-19 crisis.

In a statement, Cox stated, “The health and safety of our employees, customers, and communities is our number one priority. That’s why we are taking additional steps to help keep both you and our employees safe during the Coronavirus crisis, while keeping you connected to the things that matter most.”

Cox said even if they can’t visit inside homes, their technicians are still available to support customers while keeping a safe distance outside. They are also providing customer support through remote assistance and live video chat.

Cox is also temporarily reducing hours at their Cox Stores in order to minimize risk to the health and well-being of our employees and customers. For more information on the new hours, click here.

Cox said they will continue to closely monitor this rapidly changing situation and keep customers informed. For their latest updates, visit www.cox.com.