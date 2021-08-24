Woman dead after crash in south Sedgwick County

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sherriff’s Office was dispatched to an injury accident in south Sedgwick County Tuesday.

The car crash happened just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of 79th St S and Hillside.

According to Sgt. Daniel Mlagan of the Sedgwick County Sherrif’s Office, Sedgwick County Fire and EMS attempted to save one of the drivers, but were unsuccessful. The driver, a woman in her fifties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Acording to Sgt. Mlagan, speed is believed to be a factor.

An initial investigation leads the Sedgwick County Sherriff’s Office to believe that the woman in her fifties crossed over the centerline and struck the car of a woman in her sixties. The condition of the woman in her sixties is unknown at the time.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will share further information as it becomes available.

