Crews contain ‘large’ grass fire east of Hutch

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson Fire Battalion Chief says a “large” grass fire east of the city has been contained after a difficult fight.

Hutch Fire says the burn was reported around 2 p.m. near the 5200 block of Mourn Road east of Hutchinson. The fire burned “at least 10 to 15 acres” and two unoccupied sheds. No homes were endangered and no one was injured, but residents nearby were alerted to the threat. No evacuation orders were given.

Multiple crews responded and remain on scene to monitor hot spots and finish the fire fight.

The fire started in the residential area, near the Hutch Airport, but officials have not determined the cause of the fire as of Saturday evening.

Hutch Fire says hay bales, trees and heavy wind gusts made the fight difficult. KSN Storm Track 3 Meteorologist TJ Springer says wind gusts in Hutchinson reached 30 mph during at 4 p.m.

Officials via Facebook asked people to avoid the area, giving emergency crews room to work.