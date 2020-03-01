Crews investigating house fire in far east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – City fire crews battled a fire in a large house in far east Wichita early Sunday morning.

Sedgwick County dispatchers said the first call came at 7:18 a.m. Sunday in the area of 159th Street and East Central. Fire crews reported flames were visible when they arrived.

A Wichita Fire supervisor on scene told KSN the fire started in the attached garage and was contained because of a fast response.

By 7:50 a.m. fire crews had performed a primary and secondary search and signaled all clear. They had the fire under control moments later.

Wichita Fire crews at the scene of a fire in an attached garage in the area of 159th St. and East Central.

There was no one trapped inside and none injured.

WFD is investigating the cause of the fire. Because of the size of the house, the supervisor said the damage is expected to be expensive, though a specific amount was unavailable at the time of publication.

