Crop consultants try to avoid being “rattled” by venomous snakes

CLARK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Crop Consultants and rattlesnakes are friendly enemies.

Although both would probably rather avoid each other, sometimes they just can’t help running into one another.

Rattlesnakes are indigenous to many parts of Kansas. In the western part of the state, the prairie-rattler in the most common.

They generally only strike when threatened, but when they do, it can be dangerous.

Rattlesnakes have a way of slithering up on crop consultants

“It’s not uncommon to see several a week if you’re in the right areas,” said western Kansas crop consultant, Jeremy Evans.

Evans works in the Bucklin, Greensburg and Ensign areas.

He says running into a rattlesnake is a daily fear.

“You’re always looking and watching where you’re stepping, especially through ditches and stuff, but when you’re in the cornfields that’s hard to do when you go leaves below and up above and it’s hard to find them,” said Evans.

The snakes are most active in the early mornings during the spring and summer months.

Which is also the busiest time for crop consultants as they check their farmer’s fields.

One encounter with a rattlesnake could turn deadly.

“Crop consultants are typically working on their own. Sometimes we’ll have interns working with us so if you’re on your own and you would happen to get bit, the clock starts ticking and you better go find some medical attention,” said Evans.

A few things that many crop consultants do that you can do to keep yourself safe is wear tall boots that cover your ankles and stay out of rocky or tall grassy areas where snakes may be hiding during the day.

If bitten by a rattlesnake, make sure you call 911 immediately and get to the nearest hospital.

LATEST STORIES: