Customers camp out for Michigan marijuana sales

by: KSN News

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WDIV) – Michigan cemented its place in history as the 10th state to legalize recreational marijuana when sale began in Ann Arbor Sunday.

Dozens spent hours in line to participate in the historic event.

“It’s a momentous occasion,” said Ahmed Ismail, a customer. “I mean when you think about it, this is awesome.”

Buying recreational marijuana will be a challenge in the foreseeable future as there are only three dispensaries, all in Ann Arbor, currently selling. Moreover, many cities have opted out of sales.

