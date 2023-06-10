WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Father’s Day is next weekend, but many got the chance to celebrate early with the Chaney Legacy Foundation (CLF) on Saturday.

The non-profit held its free community Father’s Day celebration complete with lunch and a discussion of living a healthy lifestyle.

CLF said it is important to recognize Black fathers in the community.

“Sometimes it feels like they are not present, or they don’t show up. But that is not the truth and I think if you look around you’ll see that we definitely have fathers in our community that raise their children, that support their children, champion, teach, educate all of that. And so no cost for anybody to be here we just want them to come so we can say thank you,” said Chaney Legacy Foundation President, Aletra Chaney-Profit.

Around 65 fathers attended getting a free pair of socks for pops.