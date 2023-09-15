As our next disturbance moves in it will keep our atmosphere agitated with showers and storms around through the day. If it is dry where you are early this morning, you will still want to keep an umbrella and rain jacket on standby.

A few heavier showers will be possible but most rainfall amounts will be on the lighter end of the spectrum. We will need to keep a close eye on the far southwest corner of the area.

This is where an isolated strong to severe storm will be possible later today. The window of opportunity will be brief and mainly later this afternoon and into the evening.

Clouds and damp conditions will continue to keep temperatures cooler than average. Winds will be light too.

If you plan on heading out to any Friday Football games be sure to keep the rain gear handy. However, Western Kansas will begin to dry out after sundown.

Rain will continue to track to the east through the night. There could still be a few lingering showers around and east of the Kansas Turnpike into early Saturday but these will move out by midday.

The rest of the weekend looks great. Once we dry out our temperatures will start to warm back up too.

It is starting to look as though a trailing shower or storm could clip our easternmost counties during Saturday afternoon and evening. This is not much of a concern since this opportunity will be brief for anyone who is impacted.

Daily rain chances follow after the weekend, first to the west early in the week and then showers and storms look to favor Central and Eastern Kansas during the middle to latter part of the week. Temperatures will stay warm in the 80s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 76 Wind: SE/N 5-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 59 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 80 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 54 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 56 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 87 Lo: 62 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 84 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 84 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy, breezy.