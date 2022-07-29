Our next batch of showers and storms has arrived and will spread through the area this morning. Severe weather is not expected but there will be lightning and downpours.

Areas southwest will need to keep an eye on the potential for flooding. While the moisture will be beneficial, it could also lead to flooding in low-lying areas and around creeks and streams. A Flood Watch will be in effect through 1pm Saturday.

Showers through the afternoon and into the evening will favor counties south of I-70. Keep in mind that as we go through the day there will be some breaks in the rain.

Highs in the 70s will be something to take advantage of by heading outdoors but spotty showers and lightning will likely keep many of us indoors. Winds will not be too gusty so go ahead and crack the windows open to get some fresh, rain-cooled air.

By Saturday, spotty showers and storms will continue to mainly impact areas south of I-70 but Northern Kansas will not be completely dry. There will also be some breaks in the rain. Even though a few storms will be possible, severe weather is still not expected.

Rain and clouds will continue to keep temperatures cooler than average but rain chances will drastically drop off by the end of the weekend. This is when temperatures will begin to warm back up and we will go back to summertime heat next week.

By Sunday, the best chance of rain will be around the Kansas/Oklahoma line before we dry back out. We will be dry for at least a few days next week so soak in the rain while it is here.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 77 Wind: NE/E 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 63 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 78 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 65 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 85 Lo: 70 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 93 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 96 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 98 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 97 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.