As a system continues to swing through the Plains it is still keeping our skies unsettled. Steady, slow moving showers early this morning are favoring Western Kansas.

We will gradually see more of our Central Kansas counties get included in this chance as the day progresses. Once rainfall is in full swing the majority of it will favor areas around and south of I-70. Showers could also be heavy at times. Areas farther north near the state line may not be completely dry but chances do not look as good.

Cloudy and damp conditions will keep temperatures cooler than average. Many of us are starting our Wednesday in the 40s and we will only warm through the 40s to the middle 50s during the afternoon.

After dark, showers will begin to break apart as this current system starts to pull away from us. There will still be some rain into early Thursday morning.

A slim chance of rain into Thursday will favor areas around and east of the Kansas Turnpike into Southeast Kansas. Most of this should move out by the afternoon and cloud cover will break a bit.

There will be a nice jump in temperatures to the 60s as conditions turn drier Thursday. We will not be done with rain chances though, another system will be on the move.

As a cold front moves in from the northwest Thursday night there will be some showers associated with it. Rain chances will first return to Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska.

Scattered showers will be more widespread by Friday. Soak in as much as you can because after Friday we will have to wait a little while before more moisture moves in.

At least we have a nice weekend on the way though. There are signs of some pulses of energy by the middle of next week that could skim the area with some rain.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of rain. Hi: 55 Wind: E 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of rain. Lo: 44 Wind: E/NE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers. Hi: 64 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers. Lo: 44 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 61 Lo: 41 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers.

Sat: Hi: 65 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 68 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 66 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 66 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy.