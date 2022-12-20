One system moves out and another gets ready to move in. The light rain/snow mix that kicked off the week has shifted east. The next system that swings through the Plains will bring bigger impacts to the Sunflower State.

The cold front earlier this week has switched our winds out of the north and even though any breeze will be light, it will be the wind direction that keeps us cold today. However, today’s high temperatures will be mild compared to what is ahead.

The dangerous cold that is on the way will also be accompanied by some snow. While Tuesday will be quiet and cold, prepare now for the upcoming inclement weather. Skies will continue to be pretty dry during the day on Wednesday too.

Clouds will try to squeeze out a few raindrops or snowflakes but the main show will hold off until Wednesday night. This is when a Winter Storm Watch will go into effect. Measurable snow and gusty winds will be a headache for anyone who has to be on the roads.

Wind chill alerts will also go into effect Wednesday night. Wind chills through the end of the work week will drop as low as -25 to -45. Please be sure to pack on the layers if you will be outdoors, even for a short amount of time. Exposed skin will be at risk of frostbite in as little as 10 to 30 minutes.

Most of the snow Wednesday night will start to the north and northwest. This event may start as rain/snow mix elsewhere which could lead to icy slick spots, especially on elevated surfaces.

Snow sweeps south and east during the overnight and into Thursday. Reduced visibility and accumulating snow will be an issue for drivers.

We will need to keep a close eye on the Thursday morning commute. Hopefully there will not be as many drivers on the roads as we approach Christmas. If you still have Christmas shopping to do, try to get it done as soon as possible.

Accumulating snow is looking most likely to the north and east. It will be drier farther south and west. Snow will gradually move out through Thursday and will be completely done by early evening.

The dangerous cold will stick around Friday after the snow moves out. It will take some time as we dig out of the freezer but we will return to the 40s and 50s early next week.

Skies will be mainly dry after this next system exits. There may be some moisture nearby over the weekend but this does not look likely for the Sunflower State right now.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy. Hi: 30 Wind: N 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 24 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain/snow. Hi: 36 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of snow. Lo: -1 Wind: S/N 15-30

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 5 Lo: -7 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 8 Lo: -1 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 18 Lo: 5 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of snow.

Sun: Hi: 30 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 40 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 42 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, breezy.