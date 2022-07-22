Overnight showers and storms have been reduced to a few random sprinkles and light showers. This activity should fizzle out once the sun is up and shining.

There should not be any shock or surprise when looking at our expected high temperatures, but you will still want to be ready for a hot and humid start to the weekend.

It will also be a stormy start to the weekend for some. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible in Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska later this afternoon and evening. The rest of the area will be mainly dry but a shower or storm bubbling up in the heat of the day cannot be completely ruled out.

A Heat Advisory has returned to the area due to the dangerous combination of high heat and humidity. Do not forget about your furry friends, look before you lock, and check on the elderly.

The Heat Advisory will stay in effect through Saturday. This is also when our next front will begin to move in from the north. The front will sink down into the Sunflower State and begin to cool Northern Kansas into the 90s by the end of the weekend. The front will wobble and stall out at times, not completely pushing through South Central Kansas until after mid-week but at least everyone can expect to see some “cooler” days.

The front will also spark some showers and storms at times, especially during our evenings. After today, evening storms Saturday will impact northern parts of the area. The risk of a strong to severe storm will mainly reside in Nebraska.

Skies will be unsettled north and west Sunday with a few more clouds and a shower or two before another round of isolated evening storms gets going. Storm chances will include more of South Central Kansas by Monday and these chances will be on and off through much of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 99 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 76 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 103 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 77 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 103 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 100 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Tue: Hi: 101 Lo: 78 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 100 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 93 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 93 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.