Dangerous cold has returned now that a powerful cold front has cleared the area. As expected, some wind chills have dropped as low as -25 to the northwest.



It is important that we dress warm not only today but also tomorrow too. This bitterly cold air mass will stay locked in place over the next few days and a Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect through Wednesday morning.



In addition to the cold you will notice some flurries flying this morning, mainly in South Central and Northwest Kansas. Farther south and east of Wichita there is a chance of seeing some freezing drizzle and/or sleet this morning which could lead to slick spots. The light snow is not as much of a concern due to the dry, powdery nature. Strong winds are also blowing it around so the snow is having some trouble accumulating.



There will be a few more bouts of wintry weather through Thursday. The next chance of snow will be after sundown and through tonight to the north and west.



Conditions along and east of the turnpike will need to be monitored tomorrow because a chance of snow could be accompanied by some sleet. Icing will be more of a concern in Southeast Kansas but could skim areas like Kay (Oklahoma), Elk, and Chautauqua counties.



The final wave of light snow showers will track west to east through Wednesday night and Thursday. A wintry mix will be possible farther east. This should all wrap up by evening.



Accumulating snow in the area will not be as significant as recent events and most totals will be light. Conditions will be dry after Thursday which will help temperatures slowly rebound into the 40s and even 50s. There will also be plenty of sunshine.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow. Hi: 27 Wind: N 15-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 6 Wind: N 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 25 Wind: N/NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of snow. Lo: 14 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 24 Lo: 8 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 30 Lo: 12 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 41 Lo: 22 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 49 Lo: 24 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 52 Lo: 28 Mostly sunny, windy.

Tue: Hi: 50 Lo: 26 Mostly sunny, breezy.