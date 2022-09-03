MCHPERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One motorcycle driver died in an accident in McPherson county two and a half miles outside Lindsborg Saturday afternoon.

Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened around 2:30 in the afternoon on highway K-4 at 15th avenue, when the cycle driver was going west.

KHP says a the driver of a Mercury Sable turned left in front of the motorcycle.

KHP crash logs also say, as the car was turning, the motorcycle collided with the car.

The man on the motorcycle, Bryan N Hernandez of Salina, died.

KHP says the driver of the car, Ashlynn Hamilton of Wichita, had minor injuries. One other person in the car suffered minor injuries.

Investigators say Hernandez was not wearing a helmet.