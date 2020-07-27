Decision time for many schools on start dates

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Many schools this week are making decisions on a start date. And many schools have been hard work at finishing details.

Small schools are no exception.

“We’ve never seen something this before,” said Ron Traxson, Superintent of Peabody USD 398 schools. “As far as starting up a school year we’ve not seen anything like this, obviously.”

Traxson says Peabody-Burns will start the year September 9th. Now they are in the process of getting notifications out to parents and letting them know enrollment will be August five and six.

“Staff, we’ve been working with them. Parents, we are putting together everything we know,” said Traxson.

Traxson is like many school leaders. It’s been a busy few weeks, following a time of uncertainty from the state school board.

“Fortunately the state has provided some guidance,” said Traxson.

Other schools, like Peabody, have looked at state guidance and are implementing safety features. One of the features will be a clean room for students in school who may suddenly be showing signs of COVID-19.

In Newton, the district is preparing to put in glass partitions in certain areas to give students isolation if there are concerns. In Peabody, they will have a designated room before a student is sent home or to a doctor.

“Basically if we have a situation we have to be able to trace a path of contact so,” said Traxson. “My main thing now is communicating to parents. Now that we have the curtains pulled back for us (from state board of education) we have to communicate to parents now.”

State school board member Steve Roberts says schools have been busy, and are very busy right now deciding start times and safety measures.

“It’s not a one size fits all for the schools. They have local control and that means a lot of decisions have to be made with the guidance we have provided,” says Roberts.

State board member Janet Waugh says she is still hearing a lot of concerns over starting in-class learning.

“I think the concerns that I am getting is the fact they needed time to make sure their entire staff is trained on this new normal. Many needed time to get the supplies they ordered back in May for sanitation devices and cleaners,” said Waugh. “Those are the concerns. Staff members are getting trained on how to handle this and they are still getting trained on how to teach well, remotely. Staff needs to know that safety and health is a priority.”