Dept. of Corrections sees coronavirus numbers grow at Lansing prison

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The latest count on Thursday has a total of 26 people that have been infected with coronavirus at Kansas prisons, all at the Lansing facility.

That includes 12 prisoners and 14 staff who have the virus. There have been no deaths reported.

The facility saw three staff members test positive for the virus at the end of last month.

The state Department of Corrections said it is trying to make sure inmates are keeping their distance from one another.

Prisoners at Lansing are being kept in smaller units, and anyone who shows symptoms is put in a separate part of the prison. The infected inmates are being housed in a new part of the prison that was still being prepared to open, but was expedited with the outbreak.

“We were able to get those folks over to the infirmary, get that staffed up with medical staff and corrections staff, so that was really an asset,” said Randy Bowman, executive director of public affairs for the department.

The department has also re-opened a former juvenile detention center in Larned, where all new male prisoners are held for 14 days to make sure they’re healthy before moving into a state prison.

Officials said in Lansing, they are trying to reduce movement in a variety of ways, by limiting recreation and changing the way they receive food.

“Meals are coming to them on the units instead of the chow hall, instead of mingling around there. Just anything we can do to do everything on the unit is the goal right now, just so they’re in smaller groups instead of large groups,” Bowman said.

The new limits only apply to Lansing. The department has not implemented similar restrictions at other prisons.

Bowman also said the department is watching staffing levels very closely.

“I’m told the morale is pretty good for the Lansing staff, those that are still working, they know they’re essential to the public safety, they’re coming to work, they’re taking the overtime hours, but we’re worried about their long term, getting tired, essentially,” Bowman said.

He said the department is trying to avoid having to bring in staff from other state prisons, so as to not have people from other communities mixing with Lansing staff.

Bowman also said there is good news coming out of prisons. Inmates at multiple state prisons are making cloth masks on sewing machines for people to wear at Lansing and eventually other prisons. Those started to be handed out to inmates and staff on Thursday.