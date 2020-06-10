Deputy in serious condition after being shot in California ‘active shooter situation’

by: John Parmer

PASO ROBLES, California (KSEE/KGPE) – One deputy was shot and is in serious condition in what law enforcement called is an active shooter situation in the area of downtown Paso Robles on Wednesday.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office told people in the area to shelter in place.

According to the sheriff’s office, a suspect started firing at the Paso Robles Police Department Wednesday morning. One Deputy was shot; he was taken to a hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

According to the Paso Robles Police Department, the shooting stopped around 4 a.m. The suspect is still being sought.

“If you see something, say something,” police said.

No other details were immediately available.

