WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Sheriff is working on an injury accident that happened around 4 p.m. Thursday at 135th Street West and Kellogg.
Westbound Kellogg is closed at 135th street, and traffic is being detoured onto an Access Road.
No serious injuries reported.
LATEST POSTS:
- US lawmakers look at possibly extending duration of Paycheck Protection Program
- Senate to make adjustments to Paycheck Protection Program
- Accident on Wichita’s west side leads to detour of Kellogg
- Department of Transportation urges airlines to be honest and repay passengers
- Mauricio Torres’ trial is canceled; new date may be set for later this year