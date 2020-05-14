Breaking News
Kansas governor slows reopening; limits to go into late June

Accident on Wichita’s west side leads to detour of Kellogg

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

West Kellogg accident

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Sheriff is working on an injury accident that happened around 4 p.m. Thursday at 135th Street West and Kellogg. 

Westbound Kellogg is closed at 135th street, and traffic is being detoured onto an Access Road.

No serious injuries reported.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories