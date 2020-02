WICHITA, Kan. (KSN) – A Dodge City woman died from fatal injuries Wednesday afternoon when she ran a stop sign and her car was struck on the passenger side by an oncoming vehicle.

The accident happened shortly after 1 p.m. at K42 & S 119th St West — a half mile west of West MacArthur Road.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the deceased driver was identified as Stephanie Y Diell, 45, from Dodge City, Kansas.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident was unhurt.