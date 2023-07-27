We now have Excessive Heat Warnings which have been issued for some of our northernmost counties. This is where heat indices the next couple of days could get as high as 110.

The combination of high heat and humidity has still kept a Heat Advisory in effect through Friday. This is where heat indices will reach between 103 and 108.

Wichita reached a high of 102 Wednesday afternoon. Many of us can expect a similar day for our Thursday.

Highs in the 90s and triple digits will continue to be common through the weekend and into next week.

There will still be some occasional chances for rain too. A few showers and non-severe storms this morning are crawling to the east and could reach the eastern third of the area later this morning and into the afternoon.

More storms will begin to move in from the west by evening with areas farther east being dry.

A couple of storms could be strong to severe with damaging gusts and hail.

Another wave of hit or miss showers and storms will track to the east through the night and the first half of our Friday.

A chance for storms Friday evening will mainly to be to the north and west. So far, severe weather is not expected but there could still be a stronger storm with gusty winds and small hail.

As most of the stormy activity works it’s way around the region there will be another chance mainly to the north late Saturday. Keep in mind, after heat alerts expire Friday evening it will still be hot and humid.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 102 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 76 Wind: SW 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 101 Wind: SW/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 75 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 100 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 102 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 103 Lo: 78 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 103 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 101 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 95 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.