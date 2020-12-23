Dole VA begins COVID-19 vaccine distribution with Moderna

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) — The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center received 1,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine today and began vaccinating staff just a few hours later.

“We are eager to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to our health care personnel and community living center residents,” said Candace Ifabiyi, Medical Center Director. “Receiving the vaccine is like having hope delivered. As vaccine supplies increase, our ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccination to all Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”

The first vaccination was given to Mr. Bart Ridder, a registered nurse in the Dole VA’s ICU who cared for the hospital’s first COVID-positive inpatient in March.

“Hopefully, this is one of the first steps towards getting back to a normal life,” Ridder said. When asked how he felt about being the first employee of the Dole VA to be vaccinated Ridder continued, “I’m glad. We’ve been exposed to COVID patients every day since this all started so I’m happy to be the first.”

The Dole VA also vaccinated its first veteran this afternoon. Mr. Bruce Watson, a 96-year old veteran of World War II and the last World War II Veteran in the Dole VA’s community living center.

Watson said he felt deserving to be vaccinated against the deadly virus.

“There are many veterans just as deserving to be the first, though,” Watson said. “I wish all the veterans would receive the attention I’ve received [today].”

By the end of the day, the Dole VA had vaccinated all veterans in its community living center.

Dole VA is one of 128 VA Medical Centers across the country to receive the first limited supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Sites were identified based on need for the vaccine according to CDC’s 1A prioritization and capacity to store the vaccine at -20◦C. The vaccine is administered in two doses, 21 to 28 days apart. Those receiving the vaccine will have to return to the medical center during that timeframe.

As vaccines become available for more groups of veterans, VA care teams will reach out to eligible veterans to schedule vaccinations. There is no need to preregister or come to a facility to sign up.

Veterans can get up-to-date information on VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage, which launched on December 11, 2020, and sign up to receive regular updates on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page.

More information can also be obtained through the VA’s COVID-19 hotline by dialing 1-800-698-2411 and select 8 from the menu for COVID information.