Dole VA prepares for arrival of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center is preparing to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days.

“We put considerable time into our planning and preparation so we could be ready for this moment,” said Candace Ifabiyi, Medical Center Director for Dole VA. “We have the necessary supplies and space to conduct vaccinations, and our staff is trained.”

The vaccine will first be offered to frontline health care personnel (HCP) employed by the VA and to Veterans residing in their long-term care facility.

While some veterans are anxious to receive the vaccine, they cannot walk in to get vaccinated. The VA will contact every veteran to make an appointment at the appropriate time.

“This is going to look a lot different than any immunizations we have done in recent times,” said Director Ifabiyi. “We will vaccinate everyone as quickly as we can, but it is a complex process with a lot of influencing factors.”

Veterans can assist the VA in getting prepared for future distribution of the vaccine by clicking here and indicating their preference about receiving the vaccine.

Veterans who would like to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccines can call: 1-800-698-2411, select option 8 from the menu for COVID information, or visit the VA’s website: at va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/.