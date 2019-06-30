Domestic violence survivor: ‘Standing stronger than ever’

Standing, stronger than ever.

It is a message of hope, from a survivor of domestic violence, a message that more than 100 people heard today in Wichita. KSN was there to share her experience, that victim advocates say, is happening more often.

We first introduced you to Kirstin Rickert, last May, to share her memories of a troubled relationship.

“He abused me constantly, he shattered who I was,” said Kirstin Rickert, Wichita.

Barely able to take care of her kids, she looked to the Wichita Family Crisis Center for help. And today, she was able to talk about her physical and emotional abuse in front of hundreds of people.

“This is an outcome I never expected,” said Rickert.

With a new outlook on life.

“Just being here today, standing stronger than ever is a blessing,” said Rickert.

And with a new smile, that before was broken, by her abuser. Victim advocates say she’s the perfect example of how a person can overcome unthinkable abuse.

“Hearing it firsthand from a personal experience is more powerful than we, anyone else could be able to do,” said Renee Duxler, Wichita Family Crisis Center.

The Wichita Family Crisis Center put on the Stand Strong Brunch to talk about the growing number of domestic violence needs. City leaders said they wanted to hear about the center’s work and how they can help.

“Wichitans seem to come together and want to help, we’re an incredibly caring bunch,” said Mayor Jeff Longwell, City of Wichita.

It’s a hand, Kirstin says, she is forever grateful for.

“I have faith in you like you had faith in me, so thank you very much,” said Rickert.

The center told the group they turn between thirty to forty women and children away from their shelter each month. They say through events like today’s hopefully that can change, in time.