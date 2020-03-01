Memorial service for WWII veteran, USS Arizona survivor Donald Stratton in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — A memorial service and procession for Pearl Harbor survivor Donald Stratton was held Saturday in Colorado Springs.

Stratton, who was one of three remaining survivors of the USS Arizona, died February 15 in his Colorado Springs home. He was 97.

Memorial service

A flag hangs outside of the Rocky Mountain Calvary Church ahead of the memorial service. Photo: Courtney Fromm

A memorial service was held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Rocky Mountain Calvary at 4285 North Academy Boulevard.

Attendees were encouraged to wear service uniforms, Hawaiian print shirts, or red, white, and blue in honor of Stratton and his shipmates.

Flags in a line outside of Rocky Mountain Calvary. Courtesy: Courtney Fromm

Courtesy: Courtney Fromm

Procession

Following the memorial service, a Colorado Springs Police Department motorcade will escort the casket and family through the city. The motorcade will continue north on Interstate 25 to Interstate 225 and Interstate 70 en route to Stratton’s hometown of Red Cloud, Nebraska, where he will be buried.

Numerous patriotic honors are planned for the procession route. Everyone is encouraged to show respect and gratitude by lining the route with signs and flags.







Photos from Sherman County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas via Facebook.





Photos from Nicole Sommerfeld and members of Oakley Fire Dept. in Kansas.

20 minute stop for gas/break, Wakeeney Travel Plaza 24-7 Store, 745 S 1st St Wakeeney, Kansas.

