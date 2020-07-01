Don’t get burned this holiday season, be aware of the enhanced fire risk

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The fourth of July is quickly approaching which means the sale of fireworks is on the rise.

However, in the drier areas of the state, fire chiefs are stressing the dangers that come with the holiday.

The dry conditions in western Kansas paired with the explosive holiday enhance the risk of fires.

“Fireworks are pyrotechnics by nature and they have a built-in fire hazard,” said Bill Beaty, Garden City Fire Chief.

Fire chiefs are now urging those partaking in the holiday fun to be smart.

“They can burn between 1200 and 2000 degrees Fahrenheit. They cause injuries and fires all over the country every year,” said Ken Spencer, Dodge City Fire Chief.

The city of Liberal as well as Seward County have banned the use of fireworks.

Those that break the regulation could be fined anywhere from $100 up to $1,000.

The cities of Dodge and Garden are allowing the discharge of fireworks, but only during certain days and times.

Dodge allows the shooting off of fireworks July 3-5 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Garden City allows it from June 27 through July 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

However, across all communities, the lighting of fireworks is prohibited in public places such as streets, playgrounds, or public parking areas

The chiefs say their main goal is to keep their firefighters and the community safe during the holiday weekend.

“We want everyone to have a good time and not get injured,” said Spencer.

Holidays are meant to enjoy, but before you light that fuse, just make sure you are checking with local officials on the rules and regulations of fireworks in your area.

