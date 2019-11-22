Breaking News
Double fatality accident in McPherson County, a third victim in critical condition
Closings and Delays
Oberlin - USD 294

Double fatality accident in McPherson County, a third victim in critical condition

Top Stories

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Fatal Accident_259292

MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Highway Patrol dispatch has confirmed a double fatality accident and a third person with critical injuries in McPherson County.

The accident happened just after 3:45 p.m. near US-HWY 56.

The fatalities occurred west of Canton near the MKC grain facility

A third victim is said to be in critical condition and being transported to a local area hospital for medical assistance.

KHP has said the weather was not the prominent cause of the accident.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area by finding alternate travel routes if possible.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories