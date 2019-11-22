Double fatality accident in McPherson County, a third victim in critical condition

MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Highway Patrol dispatch has confirmed a double fatality accident and a third person with critical injuries in McPherson County.

The accident happened just after 3:45 p.m. near US-HWY 56.

The fatalities occurred west of Canton near the MKC grain facility

A third victim is said to be in critical condition and being transported to a local area hospital for medical assistance.

KHP has said the weather was not the prominent cause of the accident.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area by finding alternate travel routes if possible.