Double shooting in Northeast Wichita injures two people

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- The Wichita Police Department is investigating after a double shooting that happened around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Neighbors tell KSN two people were injured. The extent of the injuries are not yet known.

It happened on the 1700 block of North Harding, near 17th and Oliver. Both Crestview and Harding Street are blocked off while police investigate.

Neighbors are being asked to stay in the area, as police talk to witnesses. Dispatchers said officers will be out on the scene for a while.

A KSN crew is on scene and will bring you updates on this developing story.