WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, dozens gathered in downtown Wichita for the Kansas Railfest 2023 by the Great Plains Transportation Museum.

The event kicked off Saturday at 9 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m. at the Great Plains Transportation Museum.

A scavenger hunt, train rides, and educational opportunities could be found for visitors.

Railfest has been around since 2016.

This is a big fundraiser for the Great Plains Transporation Museum, but also a way to get people through the doors to learn more about how the railroad impacts Kansas.

“Newton, Herington, Parsons, Ellis, all railroad towns and very important to those communities and vice versa the towns are very important to the railroads they help major shops they are major division points,” said Railfest Chairman, Drew Meeks.

If you missed out on Saturday, on Sunday train rides will be running at the museum starting at Noon for Open Streets ICT.