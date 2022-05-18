Storms have shifted to the east. A trailing shower or sprinkle is still possible behind our latest disturbance, mainly through sunrise.

Despite a drier start to the day it will also be another weather aware day. A Marginal Risk of severe weather resides in Western Kansas and along the Oklahoma Panhandle. Damaging winds and hail are the main storm threats.

Storms are expected to fire in Colorado later this afternoon and will move into some of our westernmost counties during the evening. Storms are most likely to the southwest. They will dip farther south and fall apart during the overnight. The Kansas/Oklahoma line will still be an area to keep an eye on, this is where an additional storm or two could develop.

An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out Thursday but the day should stay mainly dry. It will also be hot with many highs reaching the 90s and getting close to records. Winds will increase and add to fire concerns to the west Thursday.

A potent cold front begins to move in Thursday night through early Friday. Hot highs will start to cool back down Friday and then weekend temperatures will drop below average.

The front will sit to our east and southeast through Friday, possibly sparking a few storms along and east of the turnpike late in the day. Hail and wind will be possible with a strong storm or two.

There will still be some showers around behind the front in the rest of the area through Saturday. A few snowflakes mixing with rain showers farther west will be possible between Friday night and Saturday morning. Some low temperatures will be a few degrees shy of freezing in this part of the area but any flakes that reach the surface will have to battle a warm ground.

The first half of the weekend will not be a washout and Sunday will be drier. Unsettled conditions return by early Monday which could make for a damp and stormy start to the new week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 87 Wind: N/NE 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 92 Wind: SE/S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: S 15-25

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 80 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 67 Lo: 44 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 73 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 70 Lo: 50 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 75 Lo: 50 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 80 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy.