Rain has wrapped up and high pressure is moving in. This will keep our Tuesday dry with a lot more sunshine compared to how the week started.

Commuters this morning could still experience some slightly slower travel due to reduced visibility. A Dense Fog Advisory to the west will be in effect until 10am Tuesday. Even outside of the advisory there could still be some foggy spots out there.

Any fog out there will lift and dissipate by midday. Temperatures are cool to start this morning and will be pleasant and below the norm during the afternoon. Winds will be light too. Spend some time outdoors if you are able to, especially after last week’s smoky skies and poor air quality.

The rest of the day will stay dry and we will cool back down to the 40s and 50s overnight. Unsettled conditions start to creep back into the area mid-week.

A chance for rain Wednesday will mainly be to the southwest with a few raindrops attempting to crawl along the Kansas/Oklahoma line. There will be a growing chance for showers and a few storms Thursday and we will wrap up the work week with damp conditions.

Most of this rain moves out just in time for the weekend. We will hold onto the fall feel through much of the week.

Once we dry out, high temperatures will start to warm back up into the 80s but we will still be near average for this time of year.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. Hi: 76 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 55 Wind: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 76 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 56 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 71 Lo: 54 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 73 Lo: 54 Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 79 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 56 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 58 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny.