Drive through testing sites in Sedgwick County see an increase in patients

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– 200 people per week. That’s the number of people GraceMed staff see roll up through their drive thru testing site since it opened to people who are not showing symptoms of the Coronavirus.

They say it’s a steady stream of people who have been coming through, but they also say they’re happy people are taking the time to go and get tested. They say the more people they test, the better informed they can be. The drive through testing site is open from 8:15 in the morning to 12 in the afternoon.

“This helps people differentiate what really is going on with their bodies and what may be the cause of these symptoms that they are having. It also I think provides reassurance to patients that they may or may not have COVID but in turn that it is now safe to go in and see their doctor and maybe get help for the symptoms that they have that are not COVID. So, I think it’s a good thing that we are testing more people,” said Julie Elder, Chief Medical Officer at GraceMed Medical Clinic.



All people have to do is call head to schedule an appointment and bring their i.d.

the test is done in less than 30 minutes. If you wish to make an appointment for COVID-19 testing, you can call GraceMed Medical Clinic (316)-866-2000

