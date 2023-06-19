It is a quiet start to the new week with high pressure in the driver’s seat. This will help keep us sunny and dry early in the week as we take a brief break from storms.

With storm chances down our temperatures go up. It will be a toasty start to the week with widespread afternoon highs reaching the 90s.

There will not be much reprieve from the heat this week. However, Western Kansas will be slightly cooler in the 80s after mid-week.

It will be a growing chance for rain and storms that help take some of the edge off of the heat in Western Kansas. Storm chances return to the west by Tuesday evening. There will be a slim chance for rain in Central Kansas during the night.

A better chance for storms late Wednesday will need to be monitored. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible to the west with a shower or rumble of thunder approaching Central Kansas.

Storm chances will be spotty through the rest of the week with the best potential being to the north and west.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 93 Wind: S/SE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 69 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 95 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 70 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 91 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 94 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.